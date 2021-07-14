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THE PIONEERING NEW YORK PHYSICIAN, DR VLADAMIR ZELENKO GIVES HIS TAKE ON THE VACCINE FIGURES.
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241 views • July 14, 2021
Dr Vladamir Zelenko was the first Doctor to advocate for the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Zinc to combat Covid-19. In this interview with Claire Chretien he goes deep into the figures and dangers of the vaccines especially for younger people.
Courtesy of LifeSite News.
Courtesy of LifeSite News.
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