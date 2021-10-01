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Sidney Powell Updates on Dominion
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120 views • October 01, 2021
Sidney Powell Updates on Dominion
THIS IS MIND BLOWING STUFF
Sidney Powell was on Brannon Howse Live tonight and discussed the government patents that she recently discovered, which allow the government to rig and manipulate our elections via algorithms in the voting machines.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C401y3HH6AvY/
THIS IS MIND BLOWING STUFF
Sidney Powell was on Brannon Howse Live tonight and discussed the government patents that she recently discovered, which allow the government to rig and manipulate our elections via algorithms in the voting machines.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C401y3HH6AvY/
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