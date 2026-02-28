Remains of an Iranian missile that landed in Jordan

Missile fragments in the Marj Al-Hamam area in the capital of Jordan, Amman

Adding: ⚡️Fox News, citing a US official: The airstrikes will continue for days, not hours.

Adding:

The commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, Amir Hatami, who was announced as killed, is alive and safe.

As mentioned earlier, you can safely divide any reports of a person's death by 10.

Iranians, as a rule, confirm if someone has really been killed with some delay, as the deceased are declared as martyrs who died for the cause of the revolution. This is their standard practice.

This doesn't mean that the Iranians don't lose anyone. It's just that the aggressors' propaganda is trying to cause a paralysis of state power in Iran by multiplying such reports and provoking internal protests, which is also part of their plan, because a land war against Iran would be extremely costly.