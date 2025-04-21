Russian soldier spares Ukrainian woman in trench

Rare footage has emerged of a kamikaze drone operator who, while carrying out a combat mission, did not launch a fatal strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces position after realizing that the person in front of him was a woman.

The drone was already approaching the target in the trench when it became clear that there was a nurse there, providing assistance to a wounded soldier.





A few seconds before the strike, the drone operator called off the attack and spared the Ukrainian woman.





#source batka_ru





