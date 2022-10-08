Is the Tunnel of Light Connected to a False Light Review? Trust the Wisdom of the Godspark

Source: Heart Wisdom"THE FALSE LIGHT REVIEW & THE ENDLESS REINCARNATION – WISDOM OF THE HEART"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIQ5z9ksrok





Quote Wes Penre: "It doesn’t matter what your belief system is—you go where you believe you’re going. There is no real Heaven or Hell, but you get what you need to feel settled down on the other side, and once you’ve established yourself, the spirit guide, or guides, will have a talk with you and explain that this reality you are now experiencing, whether it’s Heaven, Hell, or something else, is not real, and it will vanish before your (spirit)-eyes. You will now meet with friends and relatives and start creating your own reality up there instead, learning that you are the one who is creating your own reality with thoughts, emotions, and intentions. Then you go through the whole procedure of examining your previous life and other lifetimes related to that one—you then meet with the Council, decide a new goal, and eventually get back to Earth."





Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Theory: https://soyjak.wiki/index.php/Matrix_Reincarnation_Soul_Trap_Theory





"The Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Theory states that life on earth is inherent suffering, and this suffering is harvested by beings called archons that trick souls into reincarnating on earth through different brainwashing tactics as well as a white light tunnel that lures souls into reincarnating, and wipes their memory., which makes the life experience a person gains mitigated. The white light tunnel is designed to keep souls trapped on earth forever and to make escape impossible. Although mainstream scientific consensus on life after death is inconclusive, there is a plethora of evidence to suggest that reincarnation is real, including verified cases of young children remembering past lives vividly and being able to pinpoint locations, names, etc.





Remote viewing or 'extra sensory perception' was developed in the 1970's by the CIA and was used for espionage purposes. Remote viewing is the ability of a human being to perceive information and imagery of remote geographical targets, regardless of time and space. The CIA has declassified documents that provide scientific evidence for Remote Viewing.[5][6] Remote Viewing research by The Farsight Institute, provides further evidence of a tunnel of light soul trap. In a project called The Death Traps, 3 highly trained remote viewers from the Farsight Institute were tasked to remote view what happens to the soul of a person when the psysical body dies. All 3 of them perceived the exact same scenario without communicating with each other, that the soul is confused, disoriented and ends up entering a tunnel of light which violently shocks the soul. Immediately after that, the soul no longer has the memory of who it was and where it come from. Here's where you can watch the trailer of the full video. In another Farsight project called The Escape, they have investigated how Earth has long been used as a prison planet. The remote viewers have been able to psychically perceive the grid that surrounds the Earth which is being used to "zap" souls who attempt to go through it."





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9





Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9





!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



