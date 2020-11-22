LIBERAL FOX NEWS NEVER-TRUMPER CAVUTO CUTS AWAY FROM KAYLEIGH MCENANY PRESS CONFERENCE

MONDAY NOV 9, 2020



MONDAY NOV 9, 2020



When Neil Cavuto is offended by the truth about his Democrat party being okay with voter fraud, he cuts away from Kaleigh McEnany's statements on Democrat voter fraud, siting HE can't verify McEnany's Claims.



Like the rest of his Democrat party, Liberal Cavuto knows whats best for us and what we should or should not see or hear.



Later that night Tucker gave Cavuto the finger by saying "you can't just cut away from coverage you don't like.”



Meanwhile Hannity brought Kaleigh in for a nightly spot to report updates on the lawsuits--another fly in Cavuto's face.



Obviously it's been no secret that Cavuto hates Trump. The President called him an “idiot,” “foolish, etc on Twitter back in May of this year.



This un-professional jackass should move over to NPR. Frankly I would like to see the few decent reporters at Fox jump ship to a real Conservative news source. With Dems back in power now more phony conservative hosts will be sucking up.



I saw numerous posts from people saying Fox News channel likes on FB alone were dropping by about 100 per minute though I could not verified this. I despise Big Tech & social media with they're spying, censorship & information farming & refuse to do Facebook or Twitter.