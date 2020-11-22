BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LIBERAL FOX NEWS NEVER-TRUMPER CAVUTO CUTS AWAY FROM KAYLEIGH MCENANY PRESS CONFERENCE
Freedom Warrior
Freedom Warrior
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • November 22, 2020
MONDAY NOV 9, 2020

MONDAY NOV 9, 2020

When Neil Cavuto is offended by the truth about his Democrat party being okay with voter fraud, he cuts away from Kaleigh McEnany's statements on Democrat voter fraud, siting HE can't verify McEnany's Claims.

Like the rest of his Democrat party, Liberal Cavuto knows whats best for us and what we should or should not see or hear.

Later that night Tucker gave Cavuto the finger by saying "you can't just cut away from coverage you don't like.”

Meanwhile Hannity brought Kaleigh in for a nightly spot to report updates on the lawsuits--another fly in Cavuto's face.

Obviously it's been no secret that Cavuto hates Trump. The President called him an “idiot,” “foolish, etc on Twitter back in May of this year.

This un-professional jackass should move over to NPR. Frankly I would like to see the few decent reporters at Fox jump ship to a real Conservative news source. With Dems back in power now more phony conservative hosts will be sucking up.

I saw numerous posts from people saying Fox News channel likes on FB alone were dropping by about 100 per minute though I could not verified this. I despise Big Tech & social media with they're spying, censorship & information farming & refuse to do Facebook or Twitter.
Keywords
cavutomcenanyfoxnews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy