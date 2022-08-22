DECADES OF FRAUD PLAGUE SCIENCE

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The CDC’s fall from grace around the Covid Pandemic Response, brings into focus years of fraud plaguing Science and Public Health. With claims of misconduct, and bad research behavior going back decades, some top Officials believe up to HALF of all scientific literature may be untrue.
#PlagueOfScience #ScienceFraud #CDC #InformedConsent
POSTED: August 22, 2022