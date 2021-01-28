© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Life Experience, Living Witness of Christ
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • January 28, 2021
No one is perfect, I was an alcoholic from the age of 13 to 38. I had many set backs and let downs in life. Just know that Christ heals you from the inside out!!
This Experience happened 4/12/2019 at OIO Institute of Ohio, Lima Ohio.
I Am willing to testify to any group, crowd, or party in a public or legal setting .
Thanks for watching and please consider Christ.
Russell S. OTT of Ohio [email protected]
This Experience happened 4/12/2019 at OIO Institute of Ohio, Lima Ohio.
I Am willing to testify to any group, crowd, or party in a public or legal setting .
Thanks for watching and please consider Christ.
Russell S. OTT of Ohio [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.