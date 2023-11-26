Create New Account
Netanyahu: we control America
Netanyahu had asked for the video camera to be turned off.

But somehow, it was turned back on.

Unaware he was being recorded, he had this to say: " I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved, moved to the direction. 80% of Americans support us. It's absurd. We have that kind of support."

Mirrored - Helen4Yemen

americanetanyahujewish control

