Netanyahu: we control America

Netanyahu had asked for the video camera to be turned off.
But somehow, it was turned back on.
Unaware he was being recorded, he had this to say: " I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved, moved to the direction. 80% of Americans support us. It's absurd. We have that kind of support."
Mirrored - Helen4Yemen
