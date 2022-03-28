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Chernobyl nuclear plant labs appear abandoned
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375 views • March 28, 2022
RT.
After reports were received that fires were raging near Chernobyl nuclear power plant and that Russians had allegedly refused to let firefighters tackle the flames, RT visited the area. Igor Zhdanov exclusively reports from the scene, and from abandoned research labs.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vylkg7-rt-exclusive-chernobyl-nuclear-plant-labs-appear-abandoned.html
After reports were received that fires were raging near Chernobyl nuclear power plant and that Russians had allegedly refused to let firefighters tackle the flames, RT visited the area. Igor Zhdanov exclusively reports from the scene, and from abandoned research labs.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vylkg7-rt-exclusive-chernobyl-nuclear-plant-labs-appear-abandoned.html
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