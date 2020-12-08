Dick Morris: Did China Steal this Election?



In a shocking revelation from Infowars and The Gateway Pundit, the company that owns Dominion Voting Systems — Staple Street Capital — reportedly received $400 million in October 2020 from the Chinese.



The Gateway Pundit writes: “On Oct 8, 2020, Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amount of $400,000,000 with the Sales Compensation Recipient identified as UBS Securities,” states the investigation, which also notes that another payment of $200,000,000 was received in December 2014.



“UBS Securities is a swiss investment bank which owns 24.99% of UBS Securities Co LTD, a Chinese Investment Bank. The remaining 75% of UBS Securities CO LTD is owned by the Chinese government,” the report noted.



This information, compiled from SEC filings and published on The Gateway Pundit, when coupled with other disclosures, raises the question: Did China steal the election?



A digital forensic analysis by a former military intelligence analyst, in an affidavit affixed to the Georgia lawsuit brought by attorney Sidney Powell, claims to present “unambiguous evidence” that Dominion Voting Systems servers were accessible to and were “certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China. The Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020.”



Cyber sleuths scanned Dominion network nodes and found a number of interrelationships with foreign entities, including access to Dominion’s server by a network from Hunan, China. Another forensic review confirmed links to an Iranian IP address, the analyst wrote, and concluded that the totality of “these scanning behaviors showed that foreign agents of aggressor nations had access to US voter lists, and had done so recently.”



And it also turns out that the manager of Core Infrastructure Manager of Information Technology at Dominion Voting Systems, Anthony Huang, previously worked at China Telecom from 1998-2002. China Telecom, The National Pulse reports, is “wholly run by the Chinese government, and has been identified by the U.S. Department of Defense as having collaborated with the country’s military for over two decades.”



Robert Mueller and his staff at the Office of Special Counsel in the Justice Department spent over two years seeking, unsuccessfully, to make the case that President Donald Trump colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign.



But this possibility — that China actually hacked into our voting system to rig the results to elect Biden and defeat Trump — is far more important and much more damning.



The motivation behind China’s conduct is obvious. Trump had imposed unprecedented sanctions on China, crippling its economy while the Biden family got millions of dollars from Beijing and Joe Biden has forcefully criticized the Administration for its aggressive China policies.



Nothing could be more important than to investigate Dominion for links to China and to learn if there is a benign explanation for what looks like a $400 million payoff to manipulate the 2020 election.





Source: DickMorris.com