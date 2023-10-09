Special Partners Update & Planning For Your Legacy with Lorne Jackson

Did you know that more than 70% of Canadians do not have an estate plan?





Did you know only 34% of Canadians aged 35-54 years have a will?





Why does this matter? It matters because not planning carefully can mean that when you die, the people you love get much less than you might have hoped for.





Today, our special guest Lorne Jackson from Advisors with Purpose, joins us to discuss this topic and how you can plan with wisdom. His organization specializes in helping Canadians avoid costly pitfalls in their will and estate planning — and their service is free for our friends and viewers, with no sales pitches and no strings attached!





In addition to the interview with Lorne, on this show, we share encouraging updates on what is happening here at V-Kol behind the scenes with first-hand testimony from an in-studio guest. We want our partners to know how much of a difference you are making through your support of this work.





Check them out at www.advisorswithpurpose.ca





Thanks for joining us.





