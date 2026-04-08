"I think the Iranians thought the ceasefire included Lebanon & it just didn't" - JD Vance tries to gaslight people with eyes & a brain

"I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't." - JD Vance tries to gaslight people with eyes and a brain.

Adding:

Lebanese media reports that Sheikh Sadiq Al-Nabulsi, prominent cleric and university professor, was killed in the Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Zahraa complex in Sidon.

Adding:

“We stand with all our strength alongside the Hezbollah fighters, and we will punish the Zionist enemy. The responsibility for the collapse of the ceasefire lies with the United States, which either does not want to or cannot put a leash on its rabid dog. Any violation of the ceasefire by the United States will also not be tolerated.” - Dr. Mohsen Rezaee, Iranian Politician and Senior IRGC Commander

Adding:

The number of casualties from Israeli strikes across Lebanon has reached 254 killed in a single day, with 1,165 injured, according to an emergency response report.

Adding:

Iranian air defenses just shot down a 2nd Israeli drone, in Shushtar, Khouzestan province.

At 9 PM an Israeli drone in the area of Gholam village, Mian Ab district, Shushtar county, was shot down.

The crash of this drone injured a family of 6 people & sadly a 7-year old girl was martyred.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

💥🇱🇧🇮🇷 — Kan News: "Israel has information that Iran may resume missile attacks following the Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and its security cabinet is set to meet tonight to address the situation and consider possible responses."