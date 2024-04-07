Create New Account
The Israeli Army Burned this Family Completely - Consisted of 11 - The Father & 6 Family Members were Martyred - Mother and 4 of her Children Remained, Suffering from Horrific Burns
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

The Israeli army burned this family completely, It consists of 11 people. The father and 6 family members were martyred, while the mother and 4 of her children remained, suffering from horrific burns. They are launching a relief appeal to humanitarian organizations to help them travel and receive treatment outside the Gaza Strip.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

