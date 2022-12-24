A God Moment! watch for the moment.

In this video I was filming the serenity of a calm evening lake, when I started praying for a close friend who was dying from cancer. I started to pray for her and and all of mankind in general when this beautiful white crane just came flying into my video as if a messenger sent from God. Only God can save us folks. Why anyone wouldn't want to know perfect peace is beyond me.
