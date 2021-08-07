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MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO, PERIOD. COVID DOESNT EXIST - Beyond Science - Before Its News
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145 views • August 07, 2021
MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!!!!
Alberta, Canada judicial case where the Health Care Official could not produce evidence of a Covid virus o isolates. CDC admits in its publication. https://beforeitsnews.com/beyond-science/2021/08/most-important-video-period-covid-doesnt-exist-2453842.html
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Jon Rappaport Article published on James Fetzer's website: https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/10/jon-rappoport-the-smoking-gun-where-is-the-coronavirus-the-cdc-says-it-isnt-available/
Referenced CDC publication, 07/21/2021, "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)": https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
Alberta, Canada judicial case where the Health Care Official could not produce evidence of a Covid virus o isolates. CDC admits in its publication. https://beforeitsnews.com/beyond-science/2021/08/most-important-video-period-covid-doesnt-exist-2453842.html
--------------------------'
Jon Rappaport Article published on James Fetzer's website: https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/10/jon-rappoport-the-smoking-gun-where-is-the-coronavirus-the-cdc-says-it-isnt-available/
Referenced CDC publication, 07/21/2021, "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)": https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
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