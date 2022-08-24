Biden Regime Looked thru Seized Trump Documents | Kash Patel on Newsmax

Kash Patel discusses the new documents obtained by John Solomon that prove the White House was involved in the raid at Mar-a-Lago.

“We now see their own memorandum that the White House communicated to the DOJ about this investigation, about executive privilege, about waivers of attorney/client privilege, and Joe Biden weighing in personally.





So when are they going to start reporting that they have lied to the American people from the beginning about the White House’s involvement in this…” 💥🍿