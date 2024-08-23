BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ideological Battles in the U.S. Government...
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel
Connecting the Dots with Dan HappelCheckmark Icon
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 8 months ago

https://danhappel.com/political-corruption-election-integrity-and-ideological-battles/
Dive into the hidden world of government corruption, whistleblowers, and deep state influence. Ex-CIA agent turned whistleblower discussing his battles against intelligence community abuses, along with insights into election rigging and the broader struggle between freedom and authoritarianism.

Guest: Pedro Israel Orta is a Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants who fled the tyranny of Fidel Castro’s communism. He brings his 18-year experience as a Central Intelligence Agency veteran, having served in war-torn regions like Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, and at the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community, working on whistleblower issues…

Guest: Marry Fanning is an investigative journalist and national security researcher known for her deep dives into intelligence, national security, and government corruption. She has built a reputation for her extensive network within the intelligence community and her collaboration with high-ranking military officials, including retired generals and officers.

Keywords
cianational securityintelligencewhistleblowerdeepstate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy