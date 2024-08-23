Ideological Battles in the U.S. Government...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://danhappel.com/political-corruption-election-integrity-and-ideological-battles/
Dive into the hidden world of government corruption, whistleblowers, and deep state influence. Ex-CIA agent turned whistleblower discussing his battles against intelligence community abuses, along with insights into election rigging and the broader struggle between freedom and authoritarianism.
Guest: Pedro Israel Orta is a Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants who fled the tyranny of Fidel Castro’s communism. He brings his 18-year experience as a Central Intelligence Agency veteran, having served in war-torn regions like Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, and at the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community, working on whistleblower issues…
Guest: Marry Fanning is an investigative journalist and national security researcher known for her deep dives into intelligence, national security, and government corruption. She has built a reputation for her extensive network within the intelligence community and her collaboration with high-ranking military officials, including retired generals and officers.