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Veterans Day 2021 Dr Joel Wallach Radio show 11/11/21
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31 views • November 12, 2021
Veterans Day 2021 Dr Joel Wallach Radio show 11/11/21
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Air Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the fact that today is Veterans Day. Outlining his own military service first in the Army on a gunnery crew. Then transferring to the Air Force to retire as a Lt. Colonel. Thanking all other veterans for their service to our great country.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of Brussels sprouts. Studies state that eating Brussels sprouts can lower the risk of cancer. One cup of Brussels sprouts contains the recommended daily intake of Vitamin K1 over 200%, Vitamin C 150%, Folate 23%, Mangansese 18%, Vitamin B6 16%, Fiber 16% and Choline 15%. Brussels sprouts offer most benefits against colon, esophageal, liver, ovarian, melanoma, pancreatic and prostate cancers.
Callers
Alex's grandmother has arthritis in her knees.
Phyllis has questions regarding what causes atrial fibrillation.
Nima has follow questions regarding a program for star football player.
#arthritis #afib #health
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the fact that today is Veterans Day. Outlining his own military service first in the Army on a gunnery crew. Then transferring to the Air Force to retire as a Lt. Colonel. Thanking all other veterans for their service to our great country.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of Brussels sprouts. Studies state that eating Brussels sprouts can lower the risk of cancer. One cup of Brussels sprouts contains the recommended daily intake of Vitamin K1 over 200%, Vitamin C 150%, Folate 23%, Mangansese 18%, Vitamin B6 16%, Fiber 16% and Choline 15%. Brussels sprouts offer most benefits against colon, esophageal, liver, ovarian, melanoma, pancreatic and prostate cancers.
Callers
Alex's grandmother has arthritis in her knees.
Phyllis has questions regarding what causes atrial fibrillation.
Nima has follow questions regarding a program for star football player.
#arthritis #afib #health
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