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Frank DiMora's Teaching the Revelation video 1
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20 views • November 02, 2021
Yep, we are in those last days Jesus warned us about so if you have not studied the Revelation of Jesus Christ you had better get to it now. Don't you want to know for
sure what is going to happen in the near future? Jesus is the only one who tells us
things before they happen. How is the future going to affect you? You need to know now!
sure what is going to happen in the near future? Jesus is the only one who tells us
things before they happen. How is the future going to affect you? You need to know now!
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