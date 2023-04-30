Create New Account
Transhumans Are Replacing Good Samaritans
Biblical Solution
Published 19 hours ago

Without the Bible as the base of programming in today's people, millions, if not billions are now becoming transhumans, but only for the satanic side of the good/evil spectrum, a situation that we are explaining in greater depth in our DVD releases.

To study such topics from a deeper biblical vantage point with us, feel free to email us with your thoughts at:

[email protected]

Keywords
mind controlrobotsprogrammingcyborgsautomatonsmen and women not humans

