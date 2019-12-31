To Send to Family and Friends...

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108 views • December 31, 2019
Its sad that that day of appreciation and remembrance
seems to be so lost to its true meaning these days…
though it was just a place to hang that memory
of one of our Precious Mystics...
All Attained Mystics… are that Rose of Divine Beauty...
in Remembrance... their Sweet Fragrance, Graces All...
a far Greater Treasure than all of the so called riches, of this world.
I hope this video inspiration, kindles that Remembrance... of
our true... Inner Treasure…
* * *
Inspired by Sat Guru, Rumi, the Mystic's Teachings, and the Divine Beauty Hidden, within all of Life and Creation
seems to be so lost to its true meaning these days…
though it was just a place to hang that memory
of one of our Precious Mystics...
All Attained Mystics… are that Rose of Divine Beauty...
in Remembrance... their Sweet Fragrance, Graces All...
a far Greater Treasure than all of the so called riches, of this world.
I hope this video inspiration, kindles that Remembrance... of
our true... Inner Treasure…
* * *
Inspired by Sat Guru, Rumi, the Mystic's Teachings, and the Divine Beauty Hidden, within all of Life and Creation
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