© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YNP10- Part 2 Vaccine causes more death than Covid - Interview with Prof. Dr. ...
Follow
1
Share
Report
172 views • December 06, 2021
Part 2 of the Interview with Prof. Dr. Peter McCollough
The internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Peter McCollough from the USA is one of the most quoted scientists in the Corona pandemic. In this Kla.TV interview, Dr. Cullough takes a clear position concerning the dangers of the gene injection against Covid, which for him is comparable to gene therapy for cancer. Dr. Cullough advocated early on for any discourse in science and medicine - so far, in vain. How does Dr. Cullough assess the efficacy and safety of mRNA vaccines? For those seeking answers to this and similar questions this interview is definitely worth watching. Spreading this interview can be life-changing!
✓ www.kla.tv/20856
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
The internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Peter McCollough from the USA is one of the most quoted scientists in the Corona pandemic. In this Kla.TV interview, Dr. Cullough takes a clear position concerning the dangers of the gene injection against Covid, which for him is comparable to gene therapy for cancer. Dr. Cullough advocated early on for any discourse in science and medicine - so far, in vain. How does Dr. Cullough assess the efficacy and safety of mRNA vaccines? For those seeking answers to this and similar questions this interview is definitely worth watching. Spreading this interview can be life-changing!
✓ www.kla.tv/20856
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.