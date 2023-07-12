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Why MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Is Making You SICK!
When ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which is a powerful oxidizing substance when activated and activating it creates CDS (Chlorine Dioxide) and this has potent detoxifying and healing effects when used safely and correctly.
But there are quite a few people that find when taking it that they end up feeling quite sick from it and this can concern them, so I have created this video to extensively share with you why this can happen, how to reduce the symptoms associated with this ill effect and much more.
I highly recommend you watch this video "Why MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Is Making You SICK!" if you are someone who is feeling sick from MMS or you are someone that is considering taking MMS so you know that this can happen to you and if it does why and how to deal with this effectively.
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