EDMONTON IS CANADA'S FIRST 15 MINUTE CITY

The city of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada has become a far left city which is why the populace does not seem to have any problem with the fact that the city will become a full-fledged 15 minutes City this year. Edmonton has already released a series of videos that they have spent over 4 million dollars on to explain to everybody how great it's going to be that the city itself will be under complete authoritarian control.

For the last 3 years I was taking photographs of cameras and sensor domes which started in the southwest of the city and were built all the way through it. If you leave your Zone your license plate will get billed every single time you cross the border into a different Zone. This is going to bankrupt everybody in that city which of course is the plan. I would encourage all of you to consider getting out while the getting is good.





