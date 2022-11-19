This Company is Throwing Satellites Into Space! | SpinLaunch

SpinLaunch is trying to launch satellites into space by throwing them directly from Earth. If successful, this would bring the satellite launch cost down significantly and make it more accessible. They have already launched a projectile 'tens of thousands of feet' in their test run last year.
