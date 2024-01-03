It's Official - The "10 Kings" of Revelation Are HERE

Five new countries have joined the BRICS alliance that is now officially “BRICS-10”: Saudia Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia joined on Monday, January 1, 2024.





We need to talk about why this development is critically important from a Bible prophecy standpoint. These are the exact names of key end times people groups that are mentioned in various places including Ezekiel 38. They are Gog, Magog, Rosh, Meshech, Tubal, Gomer, Togarmah, Persia, Ethiopia (Cush), and Lybia.





Also known as the Ten Kings in Revelation chapter 17, these are the nations that are going to overthrow the current Western power structure. And when they are done, they will to hand over their power to the “beast” that ascends from the bottomless pit for a short reign. Lets look into this more and discern what God Almighty is orchestrating during these very last days of the 70th week of Daniel that we are currently living through.





Get ready, because the time of jacob’s trouble and great tribulation are right around the corner!





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:





