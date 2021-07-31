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La Quinta Columna on the Tunable Electrical Conductivity of Graphene
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30 views • July 31, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/tunable-electrical-conductivity-of-graphene.html
Dr. José Luis Sevillano shared some very interesting conclusions regarding the paper entitled: 'Porous Graphene Micro flowers for High-Performance Microwave Absorption', which describes, among other things, the tunable electrical conductive property of graphene.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Dr. José Luis Sevillano shared some very interesting conclusions regarding the paper entitled: 'Porous Graphene Micro flowers for High-Performance Microwave Absorption', which describes, among other things, the tunable electrical conductive property of graphene.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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