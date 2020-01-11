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The Pentagon Ended Online Surveillance Project Same Day Facebook Was Founded
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23 views • January 11, 2020
In 2004, the Pentagon killed an online mass surveillance project on the very same day that Facebook launched.
Darpa’s LifeLog project was intended to amass personal browsing and viewing habits of American citizens. However, for no apparent reason, the U.S. government decided to cancel the project when Facebook launched.
Darpa’s LifeLog project was intended to amass personal browsing and viewing habits of American citizens. However, for no apparent reason, the U.S. government decided to cancel the project when Facebook launched.
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