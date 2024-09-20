FBI agents visited Jeremy Kauffman founder of free speech video platform Odysee that refuses to ban RT

FBI agents visited Jeremy Kauffman (posted Sept 16, 2024) — founder of free speech video platform Odysee that refuses to ban RT

The interaction starts as an attempt at intimidation to force censorship by the feds, but ends up backfiring almost immediately.

"The FBI visited my house today for free speech acts they knew were not crimes.

You can see the shame on their faces.

This is the Democratic regime manifest."

https://x.com/jeremykauffman/status/1835782658091102608

Adding, two more things found on Sept 23, 2024 about our Freedom.

Pavel Durov announced new measures to combat illegal content on Telegram.

Using AI, the messenger's search engine was modified to prevent it from being used to sell illegal goods. Illegal content that was detected was removed.

Telegram also changed its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy so that the IP addresses and phone numbers of those who violate the rules could be disclosed to relevant authorities around the world in response to valid legal requests.

and:

YouTube has a new AI flagging and removal system. Called 'Flora', the new AI assistant by Tracer Technologies Ltd, is an Israeli company. So that means more channel and video removals at YT.

