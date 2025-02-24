BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
German election results AFD comes second with a record result
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

German election results: AFD comes second with a record result

▪️CDU/CSU conservative bloc wins with 29% of the vote, as per exit poll.

▪️Right-wing "Alternative for Germany" gets record 19.5%.

▪️Scholz's Social Democrats suffer defeat, ranking 3rd with 16%.

▪️Sarah Wagenknecht's party gets 4.7% in its first election, but fails to enter the Bundestag.

Sahra Wagenknecht's party wins 5% of votes in its first election and enters the Bundestag, according to ZDF exit poll data

Scholz acknowledged defeat in the elections, calling the result a bitter setback for the Social Democrats.

Adding from Trump: 

President Donald Trump celebrated on Sunday after German conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz claimed victory in a national election, ousting Social Democrat incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"LOOKS LIKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IN GERMANY HAS WON THE VERY BIG AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "MUCH LIKE THE USA, THE People Of Germany GOT TIRED OF THE NO COMMON SENSE AGENDA, ESPECIALLY ON ENERGY AND IMMIGRATION, THAT HAS PREVAILED FOR SO MANY YEARS.


"THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR GERMANY, AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF A GENTLEMAN NAMED DONALD J. TRUMP," he added. "CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL — MANY MORE VICTORIES TO FOLLOW!!!"

Adding: 

What do German candidates say about the election outcome?

CDU/CSU's Friedrich Merz:

▪️He declared victory in the snap elections, called for a functioning coalition to be created as fast as possible.

AfD's Alice Weidel:

▪️If the CDU refuses to create a coalition with the AfD, the next elections will "come sooner."

▪️Our goal in the next elections is to overtake the CDU.

SPD's Olaf Scholz:

▪️He admitted the defeat of his party and congratulated Merz on his victory.

BSW's Sahra Wagenknecht: 

▪️She called her party an anti-war force that would not agree to arming Germany and sending German soldiers to other countries, including Ukraine.

From chancellor to dead man walking: Scholz’s track record of failures

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has just lost his position in today’s snap election. Let’s break down his legacy. 

How did the German economy end up on the brink of collapse?🔎 

▪️Germany is facing its third consecutive year of recession, with GDP growing by only about 0.57% a year under Scholz, as Sputnik open-data calculations reveal. This is the poorest performance since the EU was established. 

▪️Germany’s share in the global economy declined to a historic minimum of 3.08% by purchasing power parity, Sputnik calculations based on the World Bank and IMF data show.

▪️The largest automakers, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedez-Benz, saw their profits drop by a third in 2024 due to increasing competition from China and Scholz’s decision to cancel subsidies for EV car buyers, which led to a 27% shrinkage in the domestic market.

No weapons? Taxpayers will buy 💶

▪️Germany’s involvement in the Ukraine crisis has seriously depleted its weapons stockpiles. “The Europeans and the Ukrainians have nothing in their depots,” Armin Papperger, Rheinmetall  CEO, told the FT this February.  

▪️Scholz’s government has committed to higher defense spending, reaching a whopping $95bln. Future defense spending will likely mandate an increase in taxes that will certainly create political turmoil. 

Political clash ⚔️
▪️Scholz’s stance on Russia and unequivocal support for the EU have sparked outrage at home with the AfD party gaining popularity.

▪️Scholz's self-harming sanctions on Russia have drawn criticism from Sarah Wagenknecht,  who also condemned his disregard for the Nord Stream sabotage. 

From @geopolitics_live

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
