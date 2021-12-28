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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 284 | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Tyranny Abound
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 284 | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Tyranny Abound

Part I: Dr. Mark Sherwood's passion revolves around health in every manner. So much so that he is running for Governor of Oklahoma to fight for health and freedom at a grassroots level.

Part II: We look at the actions of the countries around us and the direction of our own and the picture is clear... The global conspiracy continues and has no bounds as we inch towards the new year.

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