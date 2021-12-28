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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 284 | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Tyranny Abound
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20 views • December 28, 2021
Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 284 | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Tyranny Abound
Part I: Dr. Mark Sherwood's passion revolves around health in every manner. So much so that he is running for Governor of Oklahoma to fight for health and freedom at a grassroots level.
Part II: We look at the actions of the countries around us and the direction of our own and the picture is clear... The global conspiracy continues and has no bounds as we inch towards the new year.
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Part I: Dr. Mark Sherwood's passion revolves around health in every manner. So much so that he is running for Governor of Oklahoma to fight for health and freedom at a grassroots level.
Part II: We look at the actions of the countries around us and the direction of our own and the picture is clear... The global conspiracy continues and has no bounds as we inch towards the new year.
Join the Afterdark Chat on the Social Redpill.
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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