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The Emperor Has No Clothes: Beijing Biden's Four Months Of Illusion And Delusion
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60 views • May 25, 2021
Joe Biden: Herald of the Great Reset and Chinese puppet? He can't walk up the stairs by himself, much less run a country, although you're told he's doing fine. The Emperor has no clothes.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60abdea3aeb6274694c2d744
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60abdea3aeb6274694c2d744
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