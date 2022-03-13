First Western Journalist In Russia & DPR Controlled Volnovakha (Special Report)

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Filmed The Day DPR took complete control 03/12/2022
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
Mirrored - Patrick Lancaster