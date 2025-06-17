BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Digital Prison - KILLUMINATI13420
America at War
America at War
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 16 hours ago

The Digital Prison is being erected all around you.

Mankind must stop allowing the psychopathic criminals we call "government" to further enslave us!

Do Not Comply with your own enslavement!


ANY of these stores where you MUST have a credit card to shop or the ones with no employees whatsoever.... They should immediately go out of business.


Everyone needs to realize that the greatest attempt at "Authoritarian World Dominance" is taking place right now! And YOUR COMPLIANCE will allow the Satanic psychos to lock you inside!


We need massive CHANGE!

And what I mean by that is the ELIMINATION of the "Ruling Class" and their many "Front Operations" known as #Government, the #Police, and the #Courts!


You seriously must comprehend that we don't have a "Justice System"

What we have is a "JUST US SYSTEM" run by the Criminals themselves


They have taken over the courts and the Police and politicians long ago!


ALL of these systems now work together to assure that the criminals NEVER face Justice.... While simultaneously trampling all over your inalienable rights as they extort you out of your money, and often your Freedom!


This all takes place under their Fraud based system of "Maritime Admiralty Law" which is "The Law of the SEA"

and NOT "The Law of the LAND"


The Law of the LAND, applicable to living MEN and WOMEN is COMMON LAW!

Do no harm to others financially or physically, and you can do whatever you like!


But under the Fraud based system of maritime admiralty law the "Captain" or "President of the Corporation" can do as he damn well pleases! You have no rights because you are "representing" a piece of paper, a #Corporation, which has no rights!


This is how they have taken your INALIENABLE RIGHTS AWAY, and are currently "selling them back to you" via permits

You know, like your inalienable right to FISH, HUNT, and TRAVEL etc....


Under COMMON LAW and the CONSTITUTION (The Law of the LAND) these are inherent, inalienable rights!


But under maritime law you have no rights!


The entire world has been enslaved under this Fraud based system and it's time that it is ELIMINATED! So learn the LAW!


And stop complying!

"Like" and Share the video to support the work!


original video:

THE DIGITAL PRISON

https://old.bitchute.com/video/f24Jaw8K3rU9/

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy