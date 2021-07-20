EP 2539-6PM FULTON COUNTY NEXT: OFFICIALS REFUSE TO RESPOND TO DEMAND FOR AUDIT  

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Georgia’s House speaker says Fulton County should be the subject of an independent probe after multiple reports detailing alleged issues with the 2020 election and an audit that occurred after the contest.
Rep. David Ralston, a Republican who is speaker of the Georgia House, in a recent letter noted that there are serious questions about how the election unfolded in Georgia’s largest county, which includes Atlanta.
“Recently, media reports have surfaced which call into question the way in which Fulton County conducted, counted, and audited the November 2020 Presidential Election. These reports have been accompanied by video and other evidence which is part of on-going litigation and requires thorough examination and explanation,” Ralston told Fulton County’s elections director Richard Barron.
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