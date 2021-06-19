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SMHP: Pharmakeia - When The Devil Comes Out To Play [17.06.2021]
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30 views • June 19, 2021
Content mirrored from - Truth Happens:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwHnZ2Wos8_dB9uyPwlv2g
(SMHP Testimonial & why I posted this video.)
I was imprisoned by heavy drug and alcohol addiction for 30 years and had many encounters with demonic spirits. I hung around people in dark places. This stuff is no joke. It gets darker and darker. Please wake up people. The demonic entities just want to use you as host bodies and take your souls.
I went to drug rehab when I was 15 for 45 days but started using again within a week of leaving. I was diagnosed with manic bipolar in my twenties and went on and off of antidepressants. No man could give me a solution to my problems. Life kept getting darker and the demonic attacks more frequent. Satan told me I was no good and that Lord God did not love me.
Near the end, I knew I would die high as I could not go without using all day. I prayed out to Abba Father. Please Lord save me from these evil addictions. I would blackout every time I used and didn't know if I would end up at the bottom of a pool or run over by a car. Jesus reached down and pulled me from this hell. He is my everything!
You can break free from these addictions. Jesus is the chain breaker. It wasn't man that took away my chains but Jesus Christ. He supernaturally shook me to my core over a period of several weeks and my addictions were gone for good.
I had a dream that I died and went before Lord God and could not speak to him because I was high on drugs. No one should have to think about this. This is a stronghold over you and people who love you. - SMHP
Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. Revelation
For He had commanded the unclean spirit to come out of the man. For it had seized him many times; and he was bound with chains and shackles and kept under guard, and yet he would break his bonds and be driven by the demon into the desert. Luke
Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, And He saved them out of their distresses. He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, And broke their chains in pieces. Psalm 107:13-14
This applies to all addictions, not just drugs and alcohol.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
.............................................
Video Resources:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
4,842 views•Jun 17, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
6.02K subscribers
https://youtu.be/k1fGh8zFbSU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwHnZ2Wos8_dB9uyPwlv2g
(SMHP Testimonial & why I posted this video.)
I was imprisoned by heavy drug and alcohol addiction for 30 years and had many encounters with demonic spirits. I hung around people in dark places. This stuff is no joke. It gets darker and darker. Please wake up people. The demonic entities just want to use you as host bodies and take your souls.
I went to drug rehab when I was 15 for 45 days but started using again within a week of leaving. I was diagnosed with manic bipolar in my twenties and went on and off of antidepressants. No man could give me a solution to my problems. Life kept getting darker and the demonic attacks more frequent. Satan told me I was no good and that Lord God did not love me.
Near the end, I knew I would die high as I could not go without using all day. I prayed out to Abba Father. Please Lord save me from these evil addictions. I would blackout every time I used and didn't know if I would end up at the bottom of a pool or run over by a car. Jesus reached down and pulled me from this hell. He is my everything!
You can break free from these addictions. Jesus is the chain breaker. It wasn't man that took away my chains but Jesus Christ. He supernaturally shook me to my core over a period of several weeks and my addictions were gone for good.
I had a dream that I died and went before Lord God and could not speak to him because I was high on drugs. No one should have to think about this. This is a stronghold over you and people who love you. - SMHP
Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. Revelation
For He had commanded the unclean spirit to come out of the man. For it had seized him many times; and he was bound with chains and shackles and kept under guard, and yet he would break his bonds and be driven by the demon into the desert. Luke
Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, And He saved them out of their distresses. He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, And broke their chains in pieces. Psalm 107:13-14
This applies to all addictions, not just drugs and alcohol.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct... - Libry TV (Original)
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8 - Libry TV 2 (Backup - Now Main)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
.............................................
Video Resources:
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
4,842 views•Jun 17, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
6.02K subscribers
https://youtu.be/k1fGh8zFbSU
Keywords
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