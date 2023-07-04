X2 REPORT Ep 3108a The [CB] System Is About To Go Off The Cliff, Timing Is Everything

X2 REPORT Financial News Ep 3108a July 3, 2023
The [CB] System Is About To Go Off The Cliff, Timing Is Everything
China shuts down metals to make semi conductors, says its a national security issue. The wind industry is in trouble because of turbine problems. Biden has the biggest staff in DC. The [CB] system is about to go off the cliff, timing is everything.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.