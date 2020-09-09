9/09/2020 -- California West Coast USA update -- 'PYRO LOW' pressure system forming

I've had to create a new term to describe something we're seeing happen now over Northern California.PYRO LOW pressure system.A low pressure rotation has started to suddenly form over Northern California directly over the middle of all the fires.The rotation is counter clockwise and becoming similar to a low pressure system.. however this is made up from particulate matter, smog, and CCN (cloud condensation nuclei) forming into its own water molecules / clouds .PYRO for the fire aspect causing the particulate matter infusion into the atmosphere, and "low" for the dropping pressure at the center due to mass inertia rotation from the "weight" on all side of the smoke and clouds.I've never seen anything like it before. Enough smoke to have its own atmospheric "weight" , which then in motion, produces rotation of the mass.It is accumulating moisture due to the rotation, and gaining heavy thick smog like cloud mass as it does so.The rotation is obvious, and becoming large.Pyro Low pressure system seems a good term to use for this.Shared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse