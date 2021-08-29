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A Mother's Grief Channeled to Rage: The Wasted Death of Lance Corporal (Sniper) Rylee McCollum
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70 views • August 29, 2021
Lance Cpl Rylee James McCollum 20, from Jackson, Wyoming died in the Afghan blast. RIP
This video was mirrored from Free Speech Warrior on BitChute. Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum's Mother is furious with Joe Biden and the Military leaders for sending her son (needlessly) into harms way. They were warning that an attack was going to happen at the airport, yet these Marines were all standing outside the security walls in a human chain. Sitting ducks for the suicide bomber. Joe Biden has blood on his hands.
#Afghanistan
#RyleeMcCollum
#MothersRage
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MOTHER OF USMC SOLDIER KILLED IN AFGHAN BLAST CALLS IN TO LOCAL RADIO STATION...
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This video was mirrored from Free Speech Warrior on BitChute. Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum's Mother is furious with Joe Biden and the Military leaders for sending her son (needlessly) into harms way. They were warning that an attack was going to happen at the airport, yet these Marines were all standing outside the security walls in a human chain. Sitting ducks for the suicide bomber. Joe Biden has blood on his hands.
#Afghanistan
#RyleeMcCollum
#MothersRage
Related video and channel.
MOTHER OF USMC SOLDIER KILLED IN AFGHAN BLAST CALLS IN TO LOCAL RADIO STATION...
Free Speech Warrior
BitChute Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zkXpc8ktA2kN
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
'A Wolf in Sheeps Clothing' on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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