Tax Resistance and the Birth of American Independence
Published 13 hours ago

86 years and a day before the "shot heard 'round the world" - the people of Boston and surrounding towns rose up and overthrew the royal governor in a dispute that started over tax resistance to arbitrary power.

Path to Liberty: April 15, 2024

