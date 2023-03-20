Journey To Africville with Crystal Lavallee and Veshone Cunningham

Africville, a little community in Nova Scotia, comprised mostly Black Nova Scotians and existed from the early 1800s to the mid-1960s. It has become an important symbol of black Canadian identity and the struggles against racism, as many of its first settlers were former slaves fleeing oppression in the US.





Some may feel that racism in Canada is a thing of the past but consider these stats:





According to Statistics Canada, 58% of black people aged 15 and older reported experiencing race-based discrimination in the five years prior to Covid, and in 2021, just under one-third of black Canadians, representing over 400,000 Canadians, lived in unsuitable housing, compared to less than 10% of the entire Canadian population.





Stats like these and stories like Africville make today’s conversation so compelling.





During Black History Month this past February, the educational charity I Am Compelled created a documentary to share Africville's story with young Canadians, with over 16,000 students having viewed the program as of the filming of this interview.





Here with us are Veshone Cunningham and Crystal Lavallee of I Am Compelled to discuss how the documentary is creating conversation and the constructive change they hope it will bring.





Thanks for joining us.

