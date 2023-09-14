Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
20 million DEAD from JAB with more to follow - Ukraine attacks Russian sub
channel image
The Prisoner
8749 Subscribers
Shop now
261 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Roger Hodkinson (Canada) has announced that 20 million have already fallen from the jab and that's just the beginning.
Ukraine has attacked a Russian Sub which could lead to the widening of the war.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

Keywords
covid vaccinedr roger hodkinsonukraine attack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket