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YOU ARE WORTHY AND DESERVING OF BEING PROPERLY RESOURCED!
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40 views • February 17, 2022
Wealth Warrior is turning into a movement of women across the world coming together, tapping into their own medicine and choosing to do business from a place of being properly resourced!
Listen up because this is the potent transmission I want you to take in today: Wealth warrior, it's not just about sharing our gifts. It's about being wildly financially compensated for your gifts, so that you can actually make the changes you need to in the world without being worried about the 3D day-to-day things. The world needs you fully in the expression of your gifts.
It's time you fully embrace your own medicine and let that be your guide. The external seeking needs to stop. Gone are the days when you do business the way everyone else is.
It's time we all embrace our OWN magic, embrace our OWN medicine. And that medicine needs to be shared with the world. That's the energy you need to be bringing through to your business as well.
Are you ready to share your medicine?
Are you ready to go all in on your business?
Are you ready to be wildly financially compensated for sharing your gifts?
Allow me to share with you how it's done. There are still a few more days for you to join this powerful and life-changing container. Send me an email at [email protected] for more details
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Listen up because this is the potent transmission I want you to take in today: Wealth warrior, it's not just about sharing our gifts. It's about being wildly financially compensated for your gifts, so that you can actually make the changes you need to in the world without being worried about the 3D day-to-day things. The world needs you fully in the expression of your gifts.
It's time you fully embrace your own medicine and let that be your guide. The external seeking needs to stop. Gone are the days when you do business the way everyone else is.
It's time we all embrace our OWN magic, embrace our OWN medicine. And that medicine needs to be shared with the world. That's the energy you need to be bringing through to your business as well.
Are you ready to share your medicine?
Are you ready to go all in on your business?
Are you ready to be wildly financially compensated for sharing your gifts?
Allow me to share with you how it's done. There are still a few more days for you to join this powerful and life-changing container. Send me an email at [email protected] for more details
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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