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Dangerous Assignment THE SALAMI STORY
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10 views • August 16, 2021
Thrilling series starring Brian Donlevy as a US Government Agent who travels the globe investigating threats to National Security!
THE SALAMI STORY: Steve is in France to protect the head of an American plastics company who's heading to a conference. He hops aboard a train to meet up with man, but finds him shot dead in his cabin. Missing are the man's valuable documents detailing a new breakthrough in weapons. With the help of a French businessman, Steve goes undercover among the passengers to look for a suspect.
THE SALAMI STORY: Steve is in France to protect the head of an American plastics company who's heading to a conference. He hops aboard a train to meet up with man, but finds him shot dead in his cabin. Missing are the man's valuable documents detailing a new breakthrough in weapons. With the help of a French businessman, Steve goes undercover among the passengers to look for a suspect.
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