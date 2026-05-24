The Russian Armed Forces struck Oreshnik at Belaya Tserkov, — said Ignat, the head of the communications department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(the roundish building at the beginning of video, I think is the Kvadrat mall that was hit in Kiev. There is information that Ukraine is constantly hiding drone production in shopping center buildings but there are also reports that this might be the work of Ukrainian AD, since the Artem plant is close. @DD Geopolitics)



Also, the enemy reports that 50 missiles and 700 kamikaze drones hit Kiev and its surroundings.

Adding:

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that as a result of strikes on Ukraine, various infrastructure and logistics facilities were hit. Missiles such as 'Orekhnik', 'Kinzhal', 'Zircon', and 'Iskander', as well as various drones, were used. In total, targets in 149 areas were hit. The enemy claimed that the Russian Armed Forces used about 50 missiles and more than 700 drones. They described the attack as the most powerful since the beginning of 2025.

Adding:

All of Europe rushed to condemn the Russian strike on the Ukrainians



The leaders of countries, their foreign ministries and chancellors are deeply outraged and shocked by the attack on Kyiv, particularly surprised by the use of Orekhnik and have promised to increase pressure on Russia after such a "resonant" incident.



It's noteworthy that everyone pretended not to notice the killing of 21 children in a college by Ukraine.



And BBC, CNN and Japanese media were completely forbidden to come to Starobilsk. Why is that?



@Intelslava