UNFILTERED: Trump/Reiner, Ericka/Candace, Islam/Infidels, and Rep. Jim Jordan!

TUESDAY:

-Trump in hot water over Reiner remarks

-Ericka Kirk sits with the Devil, er, Candace Owens

-Islamist father/son shoot up Jews in Australia

-Brown mass shooting exploited to push gun control

-Family of 3-year-old killed in N. Olmsted suing Giant Eagle

-Hate speech threatens Canada freedoms; US next?

-Mark Kelly in the crosshairs

-Mike DeWine makes his pitch for "Haiti First"

-Fetterman tells of "rot within the American Left"

-Congressman Jim Jordan joins the show at 11!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.





Live analysis, hard interviews, and America-First truth you will not hear anywhere else.





WHAT YOU GET:

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.





📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 10AM – Noon EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show





👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America





💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/restoreourvoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantzMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!