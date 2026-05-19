America, Not China, Is Rising

They Said Nazis Would Dominate, Then Soviets, Now China

* We have heard this story before.

* From Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union to Japan and the European Union, Americans have repeatedly been told another world power was about to overtake the U.S.

* America is still leading the world in energy, agriculture, military strength, higher education and innovation.

* Today’s fears about a rising China are part of a much older pattern of American decline narratives.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (19 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7a3ln0-victor-davis-hanson-they-said-nazis-would-dominate-then-the-soviets.-now-ch.html

https://youtu.be/YTjWu0yYfTY