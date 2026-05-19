America, Not China, Is Rising

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Said Nazis Would Dominate, Then Soviets, Now China
* We have heard this story before.
* From Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union to Japan and the European Union, Americans have repeatedly been told another world power was about to overtake the U.S.
* America is still leading the world in energy, agriculture, military strength, higher education and innovation.
* Today’s fears about a rising China are part of a much older pattern of American decline narratives.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (19 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7a3ln0-victor-davis-hanson-they-said-nazis-would-dominate-then-the-soviets.-now-ch.html