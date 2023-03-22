Quo Vadis





Mar 22, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Visionary Pedro Regis for March 21, 2023.





Dear children, a great multitude will walk hungry in search of the Precious Food, the true bread come down from Heaven, but they will be persecuted and thrown away.





Know that the bread of the enemy is only bread.





Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity you can only find in the Catholic Church: the only and true Church of My Son Jesus.





Behold a non-negotiable truth. Love and defend ye the truth.





The silence of the just strengthens the enemies of God.





Courage!





Bend your knees in prayer and seek the Lord who loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





