Stew Peters Full Show: CDC IGNORES Vaccine Deaths

CDC IGNORES Vaccine Deaths; Voting Company CEO ARRESTED For Selling Voter Data To CCP. The way the CDC tracks adverse events from a vaccine is fundamentally flawed. The CDC’s formula compares how often a particular bad event occurs with how many overall events exist for a vaccine. The number of deaths is so high that the CDC should be flagging it to warn the public. But they haven’t. It’s like they don’t care. Steve Kirsch joins with details.

Dr. Jane Ruby hits the air answering all questions vaccine!

Is the Shingles injection safe?

Should you get tested for COVID when you're sick?

Jovan Pulitzer joins to detail the electronic voting devices' ties to China! The CEO of the election software devices, Eugene Yu was ARRESTED for helping to steal the election!